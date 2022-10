The Badatz released a call on Erev Yom Kippur for people to daven for Harav Moshe ben Devorah Sternbuch, who is experiencing breathing problems and general weakness.

The gadol is currently being treated at home by a 24-hour team of medical professionals, but his general matzav is not good, according to his gabbaim.

In a letter, the Badatz requested that everyone work to tear open shaarei shamayim to achieve the gaon’s refuah sheleima.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)