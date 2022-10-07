Controversial Maritime Deal At Risk: Lapid Rejects Lebanon’s Changes To Proposal

Transitional Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday rejected the amendments the Lebanese government is demanding to the US-proposed maritime agreement with Israel.

“The State of Israel received Lebanon’s comments on the draft agreement,” a senior political source said. “Prime Minister Yair Lapid was informed of the details of the new substantial changes to the deal that Lebanon is seeking, and ordered the negotiating team to reject them. Lapid made it clear that Israel will not compromise its security and economic interests in any way, even if it means there will be no agreement in the near future.”

The senior official added: “Israel will produce gas from the Karish rig as soon as it’s possible. If Hezbollah or anyone else tries to damage the rig or threaten us – negotiations on the maritime border will halt immediately and Hassan Nasrallah will have to explain to the citizens of Lebanon why they don’t have a gas rig and an economic future.”

The controversial maritime deal is facing much opposition within Israel, with senior Israeli officials, including Lapid’s own coalition partners, expressing doubts about the deal, which many believe is a total capitulation to Hezbollah’s threats.

Former prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded to the report of Lapid’s rejection of Lebanon’s demands by stating: “Nasrallah threatened – and Lapid folded. Only the heavy pressure my colleagues and I exerted caused him to withdraw from his surrender agreement, for now. Israel needs a different leadership, an experienced and strong prime minister who withstands pressure and does not fold in the face of threats. We will not let Israel surrender to Nasrallah.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)