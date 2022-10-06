SUPER CONFIDENT: Trump Brags He Could Beat George Washington and Abraham Lincoln

Former President Donald Trump certainly isn’t lacking confidence. In a speech delivered to the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) Hispanic Leadership Conference in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, Trump made a bold claim.
He said “very famous pollster” John McLaughlin told him, “‘Sir, if George Washington and Abraham Lincoln came alive from the dead and they formed a president-vice president team, you would beat them by 40%.’”
“That’s how good our numbers were,” added Trump.
Talks of Trump mounting a 2024 presidential run are still speculative, but the most recent YouGov poll has the former president leading the next top contender, Ron DeSantis, by just 3 percentage points.
What would happen if George Washington and Abraham Lincoln also decide to also run in 2024 isn’t known.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
NPD – Narcissistic Personnel Disorder
Not difficult to believe if you recognize that during Washingtons time only white male landowners could vote and during Lincolns era voting was limited to white males.
Reb Eliezer its the same Narcissistic as you calling yourself Reb
he might be crazy but hes crazy good as president
How absolutely sick and depraved, not to mention demented. And a lie, no one ever said that.
I don’t relieve that the pollster said that to Donald Trump. Trump has frequently made up quotations.
Of course any living candidate would beat resurrected candidates from the 18th and 19th centuries.
Both George and Abe are currently ineligible to run for office due to being dead.
As a person of mixed Scottish and German descent, with no experience as either a soldier or a farmer, and with unique ability to insult both friends and enemies when public speaking, he would have a problem getting elected. Having a Jewish son-in-law wouldn’t help either. Also remember that in 1788, the legislatures chose the electors, and they would be unlikely to support someone with no political background (in fact no president was elected without a background in public service until well into the 21st century).
> Amil Zola
Not all states had the same rules. The the Constitution granted each state the right to set their own voting rules.
Trump is right, because Washington and Lincoln are both ineligible to run for President, having both been twice elected already.