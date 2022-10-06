SUPER CONFIDENT: Trump Brags He Could Beat George Washington and Abraham Lincoln

FILE - In this July 24, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a gathering in Phoenix. The company planning to buy Donald Trump’s new social media business disclosed Monday, June 27, 2022 that it has received subpoenas from a grand jury in New York. Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. dropped 7% in morning trading Monday as the company reported that the subpoenas and related investigations by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission could delay its acquisition of the maker of Trump’s Truth Social app. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Former President Donald Trump certainly isn’t lacking confidence. In a speech delivered to the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) Hispanic Leadership Conference in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, Trump made a bold claim.

He said “very famous pollster” John McLaughlin told him, “‘Sir, if George Washington and Abraham Lincoln came alive from the dead and they formed a president-vice president team, you would beat them by 40%.’”

“That’s how good our numbers were,” added Trump.

Talks of Trump mounting a 2024 presidential run are still speculative, but the most recent YouGov poll has the former president leading the next top contender, Ron DeSantis, by just 3 percentage points.

What would happen if George Washington and Abraham Lincoln also decide to also run in 2024 isn’t known.

9 COMMENTS

  2. Not difficult to believe if you recognize that during Washingtons time only white male landowners could vote and during Lincolns era voting was limited to white males.

  5. I don’t relieve that the pollster said that to Donald Trump. Trump has frequently made up quotations.
    Of course any living candidate would beat resurrected candidates from the 18th and 19th centuries.

  6. Both George and Abe are currently ineligible to run for office due to being dead.

    As a person of mixed Scottish and German descent, with no experience as either a soldier or a farmer, and with unique ability to insult both friends and enemies when public speaking, he would have a problem getting elected. Having a Jewish son-in-law wouldn’t help either. Also remember that in 1788, the legislatures chose the electors, and they would be unlikely to support someone with no political background (in fact no president was elected without a background in public service until well into the 21st century).

  9. Trump is right, because Washington and Lincoln are both ineligible to run for President, having both been twice elected already.