SUPER CONFIDENT: Trump Brags He Could Beat George Washington and Abraham Lincoln

Former President Donald Trump certainly isn’t lacking confidence. In a speech delivered to the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) Hispanic Leadership Conference in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, Trump made a bold claim.

He said “very famous pollster” John McLaughlin told him, “‘Sir, if George Washington and Abraham Lincoln came alive from the dead and they formed a president-vice president team, you would beat them by 40%.’”

“That’s how good our numbers were,” added Trump.

Talks of Trump mounting a 2024 presidential run are still speculative, but the most recent YouGov poll has the former president leading the next top contender, Ron DeSantis, by just 3 percentage points.

What would happen if George Washington and Abraham Lincoln also decide to also run in 2024 isn’t known.

