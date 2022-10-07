WHERE ARE THE CHARGES? FBI Sent Damning Hunter Biden Evidence to Prosecutors

The FBI months ago gathered enough information about Hunter Biden to prosecute him and sent it to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Delaware, where it’s apparently just sitting.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney in Delaware has refused to comment on the matter, while a Biden attorney slammed the FBI for leaking the information.

“As is proper and legally required, we believe the prosecutors in this case are diligently and thoroughly weighing not just evidence provided by agents, but also all the other witnesses in this case, including witnesses for the defense. That is the job of the prosecutors,” the Biden attorney, Chris Clark, said.

A person close to Hunter Biden told NBC News that he thinks the leak of this information is a move by the FBI to force the U.S. Attorney to take action. The FBI has come under intense criticism from Republicans over the slow pace of the investigation into Hunter, which the FBI is trying to push back against.

The U.S. Attorney in Delaware has been investigating the younger Biden since at least 2019, and a federal subpoena sought his tax records going back to 2014, when his father was vice president.

A second subpoena, issued in December 2020, requested documents dating back to 2017 “regarding (Hunter) Biden’s income, assets, debts, obligations, and financial transactions… and all personal and business expenditures.”

The subpoena also requested “all federal, state, local and foreign tax documentation related to (Hunter) Biden.”

