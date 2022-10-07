TRAGEDY: Man Drowns in Mikva in Meah Shearim

On Friday afternoon, a man in his early 40s died after he drowned in a mikvah in Meah Shearim, in Jerusalem.
United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yechiel Stern was one of the first responders at the scene and relayed, “Residents of the area pulled the man out of the mikvah. When I arrived I found him out of the water. I began performing CPR on the man and was joined by other first responders who live nearby. We continued CPR for a lengthy period of time, but at the end of our efforts, we, unfortunately, ha to pronounce the death of the man as he was beyond our help.”
Mikvas are exceedingly dangerous, & in deference to פיקוח נפש no-one should be going into any מקווה
We already had a most terrifying tragedy in אשקלון just this week:- How many more needless tragedies do we need from מקוות?
Boruch dayan ha’emes. Terrible tragedy.
147,
How exactly are mikvaos more dangerous than pools?
Pools are usually too deep to stand in and used for extended ammounts of time. Mikvaos are usually shallow enough to stand in, and you’re always near the wall, and usually used for less than a minute (or at most several minutes).
It’s easy to prohibit a minhag which is not your own.
Now, let’s start talking about cars…
He had a heart attack while in the mikveh.
@147
Troll
what mikvahas are dangerous besides for those trying to meet
gehanem?? No explanation
Cars are exceedingly dangerous, & in deference to פיקוח נפש no-one should be travelling in any cars
We already had a most terrifying tragedy in …. just this week:- How many more needless tragedies do we need from cars?
Walking on the sidewalk is so much more. We already had so many incidents.. r”l. Many more.
also cars are exceedingly dangerous no one should go near a car we just had aman killed before yom kippur
@147 Your a clown!
When There is a car accident do you say “Cars are exceedingly dangerous, & in deference to פיקוח נפש no-one should be going into any car
We already had a most terrifying tragedy in the bronx just this week:- How many more needless tragedies do we need from cars?
Use a shower of 9 kavin, around 3 gallon, as indicated in the Taz Siman 88.
This shower should be a hand shower as we need human force.
Swimming pools are dangerous too.
Women will never stop going no matter what you suggest 147.
If you want to say men’s need to be set up differently you might have a point. Maybe. Otherwise, ridiculous.
@147, well I disagree about what you said “no-one should be going into any מקווה”.
However like swimming some system needs to be implemented so no one is ever alone.
Like swimming maybe you need a pseudo lifeguard or a buddy system si a person who has seizure or slips can be pulled out before they’ve swallowed water.
147, what about swimming in pools and ocean water near beaches? Are those waters safe?
147 you’re joking right?
Baruch dayan emes, such a tragedy. Going forward, people should really try to not go to the mikvah alone.