TRAGEDY: Man Drowns in Mikva in Meah Shearim

On Friday afternoon, a man in his early 40s died after he drowned in a mikvah in Meah Shearim, in Jerusalem.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yechiel Stern was one of the first responders at the scene and relayed, “Residents of the area pulled the man out of the mikvah. When I arrived I found him out of the water. I began performing CPR on the man and was joined by other first responders who live nearby. We continued CPR for a lengthy period of time, but at the end of our efforts, we, unfortunately, ha to pronounce the death of the man as he was beyond our help.”