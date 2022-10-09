WATCH: Ex-Iran Envoy: “Jewish Women Can’t Marry Non-Jews Unless They’re Wealthy”

Iran’s former ambassador to Mexico and Australia Mohammad-Hassan Ghadiri-Abyaneh said in an interview that Jewish women are forbidden from marrying non-Jewish men unless they’re wealthy so they can transfer the money to the Jews.

The interview, rife with classic anti-Semitic themes of Jews controlling world banks, politics, and the media, was aired on Iran’s Ofogh TV a day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. It was translated for the Western public by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI),

Ghadiri-Abyaneh claimed that the Jews use the same tactics with the royal family in England – asserting that Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, is Jewish.

He went so far as to say that even Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle is part of the Jews’ schemes to gain control of the British royal fortune.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)