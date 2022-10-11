Israeli Almost Lynched After Accidentally Entering Palestinian Village

An Israeli who accidentally drove his car into the village of Nabi Salih in Binyamin on Tuesday evening was attacked with stones by dozens of Palestinians.

In the wake of the attack, the driver lost control of the car, which got stuck and stopped running.

Members of Palestinian security forces rescued him and transferred him to IDF forces stationed near the entrance to the village.

IDF medics administered emergency medical aid to the victim and he was evacuated to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer in light condition for further medical treatment.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)