THE NOOSE TIGHTENS: Trump Employee Told FBI Former President Ordered Workers to Move Classified Documents

A new report claims that an employee of Donald Trump told FBI investigators that he was ordered to move boxes of classified documents to Mar-a-Lago “at the explicit direction” of the former president.

The Washington Post reported that “according to people familiar with the investigation… the witness account — combined with security-camera footage — offers key evidence of Donald Trump’s behavior as investigators sought the return of classified material.”

“The people familiar with the investigation said agents have gathered witness accounts indicating that, after Trump advisers received a subpoena in May for any classified documents that remained at Mar-a-Lago, Trump told people to move boxes to his residence at the property,” the Post said.

“That description of events was corroborated by the security-camera footage, which showed people moving the boxes, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation,” it added.

The Trump employee reportedly first told FBI agents that he had never handled classified documents, but switched his story in a second interview.

Last week, the New York Times reported that the Justice Department believes Trump is still in possession of classified documents that he refuses to return, despite repeated attempts to get them back from him, including in an FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago in August.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)