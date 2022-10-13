Night Of Violent Unrest In Jerusalem: 10 Border Guard Companies On Alert

Arabs engaged in violent riots on Wednesday night at a number of locations in east Jerusalem, the worst riots to hit Israel since Operation Guardian of the Walls in 2021.

Police officers were attacked, two of whom had to be evacuated for medical treatment, fireworks and stones were thrown at Jews and Jewish homes, Molotov cocktails were thrown at cars, and trash cans were set on fire. A Chareidi family with three small children narrowly escaped being lynched near Neve Yaakov and the car of Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, who was on his way to a Simchas Beit Hashoeva in Maale Zeitim, was hit by stones in Ras al-Amud.

A large number of police and Border Guard forces were deployed to east Jerusalem and responded with riot dispersal methods.

A video of fireworks being thrown at a Chareidi man near Sha’ar Shechem, just minutes from the center of Jerusalem, elicited many bitter comments, including: “This isn’t Berlin, Germany 1939. It’s Jerusalem, Israel 2022!”

“Yes, Yes … this isn’t in Africa,” wrote Chareidi reporter Ariel Elharar about the video below. “This is here in Israel, in the heart of Jerusalem, our capital. Frightening.”

Two police officers were lightly injured while quelling a riot in Issawiya, possibly due to pipe bombs hurled at them, and were evacuated for medical treatment. In Silwan, an Arab threw Molotov cocktails at Israeli officers and torched a police car.

Armed Palestinians also opened fire at a Border Police post at the Qalandia crossing near Jerusalem. The officers returned fire and B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries. The officers launched a manhunt for the terrorists.

On Thursday morning, senior security officials made a decision to place ten Border Police reservist companies on alert in case of a further escalation of violence.

Chareidi radio host Menachem Toker wrote about his drive home from an event in Jerusalem: “The streets are empty, the gun is loaded, the smoke of fireworks surrounds me, the smell of burning. I’m muttering Tehillim and hitting 150 km/h on my way home. The capital city of Jerusalem – 2022.”

A 0404 reporter slammed Prime Minister Yair Lapid, stating: “Murderous terrorists escaped. Two murdered soldiers. A security guard is fighting for his life. Two wounded officers. At least ten Israelis wounded from the throwing of stones, hundreds suffering from trauma. Terror attacks at checkpoints that can no longer be tracked, an average of two shooting attacks per day, loss of control of the capital, blocked intersections, and Israeli citizens forced to defend themselves on the streets.”

Religious Zionist chairman Betzalel Smotrich called for IDF forces to be deployed to the streets of Jerusalem. “This isn’t a civilian ‘public disturbance’ but a war against an enemy,” he stated. “And in a war – a large number of IDF forces must be brought in the neighborhoods of east Jerusalem, to impose a general closure in them, to halt the terror attacks with a heavy hand and shoot anyone who raises a stone, a Molotov cocktail, fireworks or weapon.”

“A civilized country cannot allow such a reality anywhere in the country, and certainly not in the capital city.”

Meanwhile, there have been ongoing clashes in Shuafat in east Jerusalem as Israeli security forces continue to search for the terrorist who murdered an Israeli soldier and seriously injured a civilian guard on Motzei Shabbos.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)