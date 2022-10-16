NOT SO FAST: Paul Ryan Predicts Trump Won’t Be GOP’s 2024 Nominee [SEE THE VIDEO]

Former House Speaker and vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan predicts that Donald Trump will not be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024, even if he runs again.

“I think Trump’s un-electability will be palpable by then,” Ryan said. “We all know he will lose, or let me put it this way: we all know he’s much more likely to lose the White House than anybody else running for president on our side of the aisle. So why would we want to go with that?”

Ryan said the only reason Trump is still a Republican at all is because everyone in the party is scared of him.

“They’re afraid of him going after them, hurting their own ambition,” Ryan said.

He also said he believes anyone who will challenge Trump for the 2024 nomination won’t announce their candidacy immediately.

“I think people will delay their decisions, and they’ll wait for somebody else to take the first plunge to take the ire of Trump, to have him go after that person and try and hurt them with MAGA voters, so then they can follow behind,” he said.

“So, it’s kind of a prisoner’s dilemma,” he continued. “But the person who gets in the race earlier can organize earlier, can sign up supporters earlier, can sign up donors earlier, can get a better jump on it, so it really is a total prisoner’s dilemma.”

Ryan noted that the 2024 Republican field is likely to be crowded which could dilute candidates’ support, but insisted that it wouldn’t make a difference.

“Whether he runs or not, I don’t really know if it matters,” Ryan said. “He’s not going to be the nominee, I don’t think.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)