TRUMP WARNS: Republicans Running Against Me Would be “Very Disloyal”

While Donald Trump hasn’t officially announced another run for president in 2024, he gave a message to members of his former administration, including Mike Pence, that running against him would be “very disloyal.”

In an interview with Brian Kilmeade on Fox News Radio, Trump sidestepped questions about when he would announce a run, but took a shot at potential Republican challengers.

“Mr. President, when will you decide if you’re going to run in 2024?” Kilmeade asked. “And how would you handle running against people in your Cabinet like Pompeo, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence?”

“Well, many of them have said they would never run if I run,” Trump replied. “So, we’ll see whether or not that turns out to be true. I think it’d be very disloyal if they, but that’s okay too. And the polls have me leading by 40, 50 points.”

Trump wouldn’t say what his 2024 plans are, but said to expect an announcement in the “not-too-distant future,” though he has said something like that multiple times before.

Trump also predicted a “red wave” in the upcoming midterm elections and said he thinks Vladimir Putin could use nuclear weapons as his war in Ukraine falters.

He also revealed that he’s planning to sue “very sleazy” journalist Bob Woodward of Watergate fame, who recently announced that he will be releasing hours of audio of interviews he conducted with Trump.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)