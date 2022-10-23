Arabs Enter Jerusalem Neighborhood On Shabbos, Throw Stones & Fireworks [Videos]

Dozens of Arab rioters from the village of Umm Tuba entered the Jewish neighborhood of Har Homa in western Jerusalem on Friday night and began hurling rocks and fireworks at Jewish homes and cars.

Baruch Hashem, no one was injured in the attack, which occurred close to midnight.

In recent days, Har Homa residents have reported multiple incidents of stones being thrown at their cars, with the incidents occurring near the entrance to Har Homa Gimmel, which is near Umm Tuba.

Likud candidate and former UN ambassador Danny Dannon reacted to the report by stating: “Total loss of governance. Today it’s Har Homa – tomorrow it’s Be’er Sheva, Haifa and Tel Aviv. We must give power to the police and IDF soldiers and restore governance.”

Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Aryeh King who is a right-wing activist called on residents to take their security into their own hands: “To residents of Jerusalem in general and the Har Homa neighborhood of Jerusalem in particular, I (again) call clearly and unequivocally: Don’t stand by and let the terrorists raise their heads!”

“Go out and protect your neighborhoods, your homes, your vehicles, your families, and when the police arrive, let them do their job, but until they arrive [if they arrive], protect your lives and your property by any means at your disposal. The law is on your side. Morality is on your side. Values ​​and Zionism are on your side. And I and the entire Jerusalem City Council are behind you.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)