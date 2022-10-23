The Crown Jewels: Jerusalem Estates Introduces a Series of Conceptual Spaces

Caption: Original rendering by ARA Architects

We are proud to unveil an array of amenities that will deliver a five-star experience all year round, combining residential living with elegant, functional communal spaces. The architectural design was done by the British firm ARA, which is at the forefront of today’s modern hospitality world, backed by a rich, global portfolio. The premium experience was made tangible with conceptual branding by Fronet Advertising, based on a selection of precious gems.

At the eastern end of the Amphora Garden, the beautifully appointed Topaz Lounge will impress with its 2-floor entryway and sweeping staircase. One floor up, in the gallery, residents can make use of a spacious conference room. On the lower level, lies the private Ruby Wine Cellar, where optimal temperatures are maintained at all times. An elegant entrance is planned for Beit Knesset Livnat HaSapir, in a beautiful display of Zeh Keli V’Anveihu. Much has been invested in the creation of this Mikdash Me’at that will be the crown jewel of Jerusalem Estates. Nearby, the elegant Aquamarine men’s mikvah and exclusive Emerald event hall will be available for the use of our residents and their families.

The separate Opal and Jasper Spa facilities, including professional gyms, saunas and a top-level treatment room will be available for men and women respectively.

We aim to deliver residents an unparalleled finished product, unlike anything seen in Jerusalem. To date, there are only approximately 20 unique residences left in the project, in the uber-premium Buildings 6 and 7.

If you would like the rewarding experience of acquiring everlasting history, contact our sales office at 718-564-6656, or visit www.jerusalemestates.com.