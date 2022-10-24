Ramat Eshkol Terror Victim Regains Consciousness, Family Asks For Tefillos

The 23-year-old victim of the terror attack that took place near Ramat Eshkol on Shabbos remains in serious condition.

However, his condition slightly improved on Monday morning, with a statement from Dr. Alon Schwartz, the head of the trauma unit at Shaarei Tzedek Hospital, saying that he regained consciousness, is breathing on his own, and is communicating with those around him.

He underwent surgery almost immediately after arriving at the hospital on Shabbos and is now hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

His family has requested that the public daven for the refuah sheleimah of Eliyahu ben Margalit b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

