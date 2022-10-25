KIDDUSH HASHEM: Bochurim on Vacation in Nashville Help Man Lay Tefillin for First Time in More Than 30 Years [VIDEO]

A group traveling through Nashville, Tennessee on their bain hazmanim trip weren’t expecting to become agents of kiruv, but suddenly found themselves thrust in that position upon encountering an unobservant Jewish man. The bochurim’s actions that followed made a tremendous kiddush hashem.

The bochurim say they met a man who told them that he had not put on tefillin in more than three decades. The bochurim immediately offered to wrap him in tefillin, and he happily obliged.

The man proceeded to put the tefillin on himself, wrapping the retzuos with procedural memory as he had been taught decades earlier.

A trip meant for relaxation and unwinding turned into an incredible kiddush hashem and an opportunity to bring another Jew closer to Hashem.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)