TRAGEDY IN GEULA: 10-Year-Old Ukrainian Refugee Struck and Killed by Cement Mixer

A 10-year-old charedi boy was tragically killed in a horrific accident on Rechov Malchei Yisroel in Yerushalayim on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called for reports of a pedestrian struck near the Schneller apartment complex in Geulah. Responding EMT’s found a young boy unconscious and trapped beneath a cement mixer.

Emergency personnel were able to extricate the boy from beneath the industrial vehicle, but by that time it was sadly too late.

“Unfortunately, they had to pronounce him dead at the scene due to the nature of the severe injuries he suffered,” said medic Yakir Shachar.

In a terrible twist of irony, the victim, identified as Yoel Dovid Lanao, arrived with his family as refugees from Ukraine, where his parents, R’ Daniel and Nechama, served as Chabad shliach. The father was in Cyprus when the tragedy occurred, and is now returning to Israel.

Once he immigrated to Israel, the niftar joined the Toras Emes yeshiva k’tana on Minchas Yitzchak in Yerushalayim.

The levaya is expected to take place tonight with the kevura following in the Chabad chelka on Har Hazeisim.

Israel Police is investigating the accident to determine what happened.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)