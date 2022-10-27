70 Yrs Ago Today: What Happened At The Historic Meeting Of The Chazon Ish And Ben-Gurion?

Exactly 70 years ago, on Rosh Chodesh Cheshvan in 1952, the talk of the day in Israel centered on the fascinating meeting of the Chazon Ish and Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion. The statements during the meeting has been quoted countless times and has been the source of numerous ideological discussions.

What prompted the famous meeting? Ben-Gurion was making great efforts to gather a majority for a bill for national service for girls who were exempted from service in the IDF due to religious reasons. The Chareidi Rabbanim and the Rabbanut expressed strong opposition to the bill and Ben-Gurion realized that if he wanted the support of the Chareidi parties, he would have to gain the support of their leaders.

Since the representatives of the Chareidi party, Poalei Agudas Yisrael (PAGI), often said that they had to consult with the “Chazon Ish,” Ben-Gurion decided that he had to meet this influential leader of Chareidi Jewry.

Ben-Gurion sent his military commander Nechemia Argov to find out if such a meeting could take place. The Chazon Ish responded: “The door is always open.” The meeting was arranged through PAGI representative Binyamin Mintz.

Ben-Gurion, accompanied by his personal secretary [and future Israeli president] Yitzchak Navon, visited the Chazon Ish that evening in his humble Bnei Brak apartment. Close associates had offered to buy the Gadol new furniture in honor of the meeting but he firmly refused.

Navon, who was the only witness to the meeting apart from the Chazon Ish and Ben-Gurion, later wrote: “I too went into the room and sat down in the corner and recorded the conversation. I saw a short Jew, with a handsome face, bent over, a table, a chair, a rickety bed and books, books, books. Everyone thought he would talk to him about the recruitment of girls but there was not one word about that. They sat opposite each other, across a small table.”

Ben-Gurion wrote in his diary later: “I asked him the question to which I have yet to receive a sufficient answer from my observant friends. How will we, religious and non-religious Jews, live (together) without exploding from within? We have different views. How do we live together?”

The Chazon Ish responded: “If two camels meet on a path, and one camel is bearing a load and the other is not bearing a load, the one without a load must give way to the camel bearing a load. We religious Jews are likened to the camel bearing a load – we have a burden of many mitzvos.”

The Chazon Ish provided the nimshal as well, saying: “We, the frum Jews, are carrying the burden of Torah and mitzvos, and the non-religious Zionists, ‘whose wagon is empty’ must step aside for us.”

According to Yitzchak Navon [as quoted by Yediot Achranot], Ben-Gurion then replied: “And on this camel is there no burden of a mitzvah? And the mitzvah of settling the land is not a mitzvah? And is it not a burden? And the mitzvah of protecting life is not a mitzvah? And what are the young men doing that you are so opposed to, and they are sitting on the borders and guarding you, isn’t that a mitzvah?”

Chazon Ish: “They are sustained because we learn Torah.”

Ben-Gurion: “If those young men weren’t protecting you, the enemies would have destroyed you.”

Chazon Ish: “On the contrary, because of our Torah learning, they can live and work and guard.”

The argument between the two continued for a long time, and as Navon described it: “They each maintained their positions and repeated them several times, again and again, without coming closer to each other.”

After they left, Ben-Gurion said: “This is a beautiful, smart Jew with beautiful, smart eyes, [and he is] modest. It’s interesting where his power and influence come from. And how will we live in this country? The ‘ingathering of the exiles’ is not a simple thing. There are many things that can break up our society, but that is the most important question. This is a more serious danger than any external enemy.”

Despite the fact that he apparently did not receive a satisfactory answer to his question, Ben-Gurion was awed by the Chazon Ish. Shortly afterward, he sent him a photo of the two of them, to which he added the caption: “May your honor allow me to add that my visit to him was an unforgettable experience for me.”

Following the meeting, the Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement: “Ben-Gurion met privately with Rabbi A. Y. Karelitz (“The Chazon Ish”) in Bnei Brak yesterday. The purpose of the visit was to exchange general views regarding the following issue: How can observant and non-observant (Jews) live together harmoniously in the State of Israel? The question of recruiting women (to the army) was not discussed and the visit had no relation to current political matters.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)