MEDICAL MISERY: Shortage Reported of Widely Prescribed Antibiotic for Children

A commonly prescribed antibiotic is in short supply after three of the four major manufacturers of the medicine, amoxicillin, reported that they are suffering from a shortage.

Amoxicillin comes in various forms, but the one facing the most severe shortage is the liquid form of the medicine, which is most often prescribed to children who have ear infections. They are also commonly prescribed for bacterial sinus and throat infections.

The FDA says it is working with the companies to hopefully resolve the shortage promptly, though it added that it doesn’t consider there to be an amoxicillin shortage because the one company that isn’t experiencing a shortage of the medicine can fully supply the market, if necessary.

Hikma, one of the companies that makes the medicine, said that they have enough stock to fulfill existing orders, but is limiting new orders due to their shortage.

“The combination in rapid succession of the pandemic impact and consequent demand swings, manufacturing capacity constraints, scarcity of raw materials, and the current energy crisis means we currently face a uniquely difficult situation,” a spokeswoman for another amoxicillin manufacturer, Sandos, said.

