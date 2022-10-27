NYT Writer Thanks Kanye West for Bringing Awareness to Antisemitism

New York Times writer Bret Stephens, who is Jewish, wrote an essay saying he’d “like to express a certain gratitude” to antisemitic rapper Kanye West for raising the public’s awareness of antisemitism after several major companies cut ties with the rapper over his recent comments about Jews.

“With a few outbursts in a few days — you threatened in a tweet this month to go ‘death con 3’ on ‘JEWISH PEOPLE’ and it’s been downhill from there — you’ve probably done more to raise public awareness about the persistence, prevalence and nature of antisemitism than any other recent event,” Stephens wrote.

The rapper, one of the most successful ever, has accused Jews of controlling the media, Hollywood, and lawmakers. He also threatened to go “death con 3” on Jews.

“So far, this has been one of the most underreported stories in the country — itself a telling indicator in an era that is otherwise hyper-attuned to prejudice and hate,” Stephens wrote.

“Honest would also be admitting that you speak for more people than many Americans would have cared to admit. For that, but only that, you deserve thanks.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)