CALL THE DOCTOR! Jill Biden to Campaign for Threatened NY-17 Rep. Maloney

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the Democratic congressman from NY-17 on the precipice of a stunning loss to Republican Mike Lawler is calling in the doctor for help. Dr. Jill Biden, who is a teacher, that is.

The First Lady will campaign with the embattled congressman this Sunday in Mount Kisco in an effort to save the head of House Democrats’ campaign arm from an embarrassing defeat. Biden will also attend several other events in support of Democratic candidates in New York.

Earlier this week, the Cook Political Report moved the Maloney vs. Lawler race from “lean Democrat” to “toss up,” a sign of how difficult an election cycle 2022’s midterms is for Democrats.

Republicans have thrown massive amounts of money at the campaign as confidence rises that they could take out the powerful Democrat. In turn, the DCCC, which Maloney leads, has made a $605,000 ad buy in the district to help him secure his seat.

“It will be quite a feather in their cap to knock off the DCCC chair,” Democratic strategist John Reinish said. “He is a very effective burr in their collective saddle, so the idea that they could knock him off would be one that would be very tantalizing.”

