Russian Amb. To Israel: “No Worries For Israel About Russia’s Ties With Iran”

Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov told Kan News on Thursday that Israel doesn’t have to worry about Moscow’s ties with Iran, which has grown closer in recent months.

“Our ties with Tehran aren’t anti-Israel,” he said, adding that Russia isn’t against Israel and Moscow takes Israel’s security concerns into consideration.

Russia is attacking Ukraine with hundreds of drones supplied by Iran.

In the course of Israeli President Issac Herzog’s visit to the US, he provided evidence of Russia’s use of Iranian drones in Ukraine. Speaking to the Atlantic Council on Tuesday, Herzog showed the audience multiple photos of drones in Ukraine that can be identified as Iranian models.

“This is only the tip of the iceberg of a lot of intelligence information,” Herzog said. “One has to assume Iran is participating in the war in Ukraine, taking action against the people of Ukraine, and creating enormous suffering and pain.”

“The world must expose this truth and confront Iran and ask it simple questions.” Herzog continued. “Can the international community negotiate with Iran… when we know that they are both rushing to a nuclear bomb as well as doing other terrible things?”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)