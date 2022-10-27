CLUELESS: NYC Mayor Adams Says Subways Safe Because Most Riders Don’t Have Violent Encounters

NYC Mayor Eric Adams continued pushing back against what he calls a “perception” of an avalanche of violent crimes taking place on Big Apple subways, arguing that most people don’t get beaten over the head or pushed onto subway tracks.

“We’re going to deal with those crimes that take place, and we’re going to continue to work on those six felony crimes a day that we’re witnessing,” Adams said. “But I know that 3.5 million people use our system every day without any encounters.”

That’s the combination: those type of incidents are impacting people feeling unsafe,” he added.

His comments came after a man trying to break up a fight was stabbed on the No. 6 train at Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall.

The New York Post reported that there have been 21 killings in New York City’s subways since 2020 – more than the total amount of murders (20) that took place between 2008 and 2019 combined.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)