TERROR IN ISRAEL: 5 IDF Soldiers Injured in Ramming Attack Near Tzomet Almog

Five IDF soldiers were injured in a terror attack Sunday at the Almog junction when a Palestinian terrorist rammed his vehicle into a bus stop. The terrorist was shot and killed by security forces in the area.

The ramming is the latest in a string of recent terror attacks carried out by Palestinian terrorists, including a shooting attack yesterday in Kiryat Arba that left one Israeli dead.

United Hatzalah said it treated five people after they were injured in Sunday’s car-ramming attack that took place near Tzomet Almog in the Jordan Valley.

Nachum Bernstein and Moshe Refes, United Hatzalah EMTs who were at the scene, relayed:

“Five young people sustained head and limb injuries after they were struck by a car. Three sustained moderate injuries and two were lightly wounded. According to eyewitnesses, the driver continued driving to the next junction where security forces neutralized him.

After the injured were provided with initial medical treatment at the scene, they were all evacuated to Shaarei Zedek Medical Center and Hadassah HarHazofim Hospital.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)