ANOTHER HUGE ENDORSEMENT: Leading Rabbanim Release Kol Koreh Urging New York Jews to Vote for Lee Zeldin, Mike Lawler

In an unusual kol koreh from some of the most prominent rabbanim in New York, Jews across the state are being urged to support and vote for gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin and NY-17 candidate Mike Lawler, both of whom are locked in tight races with their incumbent Democratic opponents.

The kol koreh, signed by Harav Elya Ber Wachtfogel shlit”a, Harav Refoel Schorr shlit”a, and Harav Chaim Flohr shlit”a, warns that “the pure chinuch of the tinokos shel bais rabban… is now in jeopardy.”

“The New York State government has now declared itself in charge of, and responsible for, the education of our precious sons and daughters. This situation, in and of itself, is a tremendous danger to the chinuch of our children, and who knows where this will end,” the letter states.

The rabbanim write that the new “substantial equivalency” standards would force yeshivos to teach additional secular studies, leaving less time for limudei kodesh and potentially foisting kefirah on youngsters.

The kol koreh says that rabbanim have met with the candidates and “among those in the running are some who are against these decrees.”

“Consequently, we have concluded that we must do everything in our power to enable these candidates to come into the government as the future leaders of our state,” the rabbanim write. “We therefore ask every single one of us to turn out and vote for Lee Zeldin for Governor and Mike Lawler for Congress.”

“Both of these candidates have come out publicly and strongly against these blasphemous abominations, as well as the media that encourages them, by promising to rescind anything that would touch our original, pure chinuch.”

This major endorsement comes just hours after the Flatbush Jewish community and its leading rabbanim also threw their support behind Zeldin.

