United Hatzolah Doctor’s Car Set Ablaze in Arson Attack in Jerusalem

The car of United Hatzalah volunteer Dr. Yishai Ben Uri was set ablaze on Saturday in the neighborhood of Silwan in Jerusalem. The arson destroyed the car and medical equipment Dr. Ben Uri uses on a regular basis in order to respond to emergencies and save lives.

This includes a cardiac monitor worth thousands of dollars that was donated by United Hatzalah donors for the benefit of Dr. Ben Uri’s lifesaving activities.

United Hatzalah CEO Eli Pollak said: “We were deeply saddened to hear that the car of our dear volunteer Dr. Yishai Ben Uri was set ablaze. Dr. Ben Uri responds to medical emergencies on a fully voluntary basis and many people owe him their lives. His lifesaving activities, like all United Hatzalah activities, are possible thanks to equipment donated by our friends in Israel and around the world. In the coming days, we will work to raise the funds necessary in order to supply Dr. Ben Uri with new medical equipment.”