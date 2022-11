The Gadol HaDor, HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein was accompanied to the polls early Tuesday morning with singing and dancing.

On Monday evening, prior to the election, HaRav Edelstein spoke: “Tomorrow, a’yh, there is a mitzvah aseih of Kiddush Hashem. It’s a mitzvah d’oraisa of ונקדשתי בתוך בני ישראל, to vote for Gimmel in the elections.”

“וזריזים מקדימים,” HaRav Edelstein continued. “To hurry to carry out the Kiddush Hashem!”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)