Meet Touro Trailblazer Naomi Nachman, Class of 1995

Multitalented Woodmere resident Naomi Nachman is the Australian-born celebrity owner of The Aussie Gourmet. A wildly popular kosher food media influencer with over 40,000 followers, Nachman offers cooking demos, runs kosher “Chopped” competitions for corporate team-building exercises, and partners with businesses to promote their products.

She appears on travel tours, has sold over 28,000 copies of her popular Perfect Flavors and Perfect for Pesach cookbooks, publishes a weekly magazine column, hosts a cooking show on kosher.com and hosts her own Table for Two radio show on the Nachum Segal Network. She’s appeared on CBS TV, Fox 5 New York, and NBC Morning News, and she has represented industry giants like Tropicana, Maxwell House, and Breakstone.

Nachman earned her bachelor’s degree from Lander College for Arts and Sciences in Flatbush, and first began her storied career as a preschool teacher. When the Education Alliance on the Lower East Side of Manhattan asked her to do a sushi class, it came naturally to the teacher by trade, opening up a new world for her.

Nachman credits Touro with giving her the fundamental skills that translate into her successful career as an influencer. “In terms of my career, everything you do is a building block for the next stage. Touro gave me a really strong foundation. I took education classes and became a better teacher and it translated to my cooking classes. I took communications classes and improved my oratory skills when I give public presentations. I learned about Jewish history at Touro and it helped with my travel blog.”

Touro is celebrating its trailblazing alumni in honor of the University’s 50th anniversary. To learn more visit 50.touro.edu