MUSK MATTERS: Candidate Who Says 2020 Election Was Stolen Has Twitter Account Restored

The Republican candidate for Arizona’s secretary of state position has had his Twitter account restored after his complaints reached Elon Musk, who directly intervened. Mark Finchem’s account was temporarily suspended just a week before the election.

Finchem has made disputing the results of the 2020 election a hallmark of his campaign, though it isn’t clear if that played any role in his account’s suspension.

“Twitter has blocked my account from speaking truth with one week left until the election,” Finchem wrote. “They are trying to put their thumb on the scales of this election. Tag Elon Muskand tell him to unban me right now. I am the Secretary of State nominee in a swing state running against the criminal Soros-funded candidate.”

It isn’t clear why Finchem’s account was suspended.

Finchem got a helping hand from Jenna Ellis, a former Trump attorney, who tagged Elon Musk when tweeting about the situation. Musk said he would look into the issue immediately.

Two hours later, Finchem’s account was restored.

