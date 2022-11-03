SHOWING HER TRUE COLORS: AOC Slams AIPAC, but Nobody Else, for Opposing Anti-Israel Candidate

An antisemitism watchdog said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez showed her “true colors” after the socialist congresswoman called out AIPAC for actively opposing a democratic socialist candidate running for a seat in Pennsylvania.

According to FEC filings, AIPAC has spent $78,683 on mailers opposing House candidate Summer Lee, a far-left liberal who is running against Republican Mike Doyle in Pennsylvania’s 12th District.

“Shamefully, AIPAC is working for Republican control of Congress and further destabilization of US democracy,” AOC tweeted.

StopAntisemitism.org responded, telling Fox News that such comments contribute to the vilification of American Jews.

“The thinly veiled intent behind AOC’s tweet to vilify a Jewish organization is crystal clear and further contributes to the vilification of American Jews,” Liora Rez, the group’s executive director, said.

“AOC’s intentional isolation of AIPAC and her failure to call out the numerous bipartisan and left-leaning groups working to keep Justice Democrat candidate Summer Lee out of office shows her true colors,” she added.

The Justice Democrats PAC is a prominent leftist committee that has endorsed other divisive candidates in the past, including AOC and Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri.

