3 Police Officers Injured In Stabbing Attack In Old City Of J-m [Videos]

Three police officers were injured in a stabbing attack on Thursday morning at the gates to Har HaBayis.

One police officer was lightly to moderately wounded after being stabbed with a knife by the terrorist. A second police officer was lightly wounded by shrapnel from gunfire during the neutralization of the terrorist. It is unknown how the third police officer was injured.

The terrorist, an Israeli-Arab resident of the Beit Hanina neighborhood of Jerusalem, was shot and neutralized by a police officer.

זירת הפיגוע בכניסה ל-הר הבית pic.twitter.com/uQOkO7il0F — בז news (@1717Bazz) November 3, 2022

A preliminary investigation by the police shows that at about 9:15 a.m., the terrorist arrived from the direction of Sha’ar Shechem to the Muslim Quarter in the Old City. His behavior aroused the suspicion of Jerusalem District and Border Guard officers, and they stopped him and asked him for identification.

The terrorist then pulled out a knife and stabbed one of the officers in his upper body. Two policemen fired at the terrorist and neutralized him on the spot, and he was later pronounced dead. The three wounded police officers were treated at the scene by medical responders and two were evacuated to the hospital for further treatment.

The Old City was closed to visitors following the attack as a police investigation was launched.

In the video below, Jews are escorted from Har HaBayis in the wake of the attack:

פיגוע דקירה בעיר העתיקה בירושלים – סמוך לשעה 09:15 הגיע חשוד מכיוון שער שכם לרובע המוסלמי בעיר העתיקה. כוח משטרה של מחוז ירושלים ולוחמי מג״ב המוצב ברחוב הגיא החל בבדיקה, לאחר שעורר את חשדם pic.twitter.com/OahQqXSVd5 — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) November 3, 2022

Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is planning on demanding the position of public security minister in the next government, responded to the attack by saying: “The twilight of the Gantz-Lapid government ends with another stabbing attack. It’s time to restore security to the streets, it’s time to restore order here, it’s time that there’s someone in charge here. It’s time for terrorists who carry out attacks to be eliminated.”

