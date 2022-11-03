IN BROAD DAYLIGHT: Terrorist Shechting Cow For His Wedding Is Eliminated

Undercover Border Police officers, aided by IDF and Shin Bet forces, entered Jenin in broad daylight on Thursday and killed a high-ranking Islamic Jihad terrorist.

A decision was made to arrest him after intelligence reports were received showing he was planning to carry out a terrorist attack.

The terrorist, Farouk Salama, 28, has just arrived at his local butcher shop to slaughter a cow for his wedding, which was scheduled to take place this weekend.

The Israeli security forces yelled at Salama to surrender but he refused and opened fire instead. He was killed in the ensuing gun battle. Another Arab was killed as well and at least four other Arabs were injured.

Salama had opened fire at Israeli troops several times and was involved in the death of Sgt. Maj. Noam Raz, a veteran of Israel Police’s elite Yamam unit who left behind a wife and six children.

Overnight Wednesday, Israeli security forces carried out counterterrorism operations throughout Yehudah and Shomron and arrested 14 wanted terror suspects.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)