Antisemitic Rapper Kanye West Paid Off Employee Who Heard Him Praise Hitler

Kanye West, the antisemitic rapper who legally changed his name to Ye, paid an employee hush money to keep quiet about the times he praised Nazi mass murderer Adolf Hitler, according to a new report.

NBC News’ Ben Goggin wrote: “Ye, the artist previously known as Kanye West, paid a settlement to a former employee who alleged that the rapper and designer had used antisemitic language in the workplace, according to documents reviewed by NBC News.

“Additionally, six people who have worked with Ye or witnessed him in professional settings over the past five years told NBC News that they had heard him mention conspiracy theories about Jewish people or praise Hitler. Three of those people were former employees or collaborators and said they recalled multiple instances of Ye using antisemitic language.”

NBC reported that three people told them West went on an antisemitic tirade in 2018, another said West has an “obsession” with Nazis, and artist Ryder Ripps said the rapper discussed anti-Jewish conspiracies when they worked together.

“With this pattern that’s happening and with the doubling and tripling down of all this, it’s pretty obvious that this is some kind of disgusting, hate-filled, strange Nazi obsession,” Ripps told Goggin.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)