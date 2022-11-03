HIDING BIDEN: Democrats Keeping President Away from Their Campaigns as Election Day Nears

With just days to go before the midterm elections, Democrats are doing everything they can to not be seen with President Biden, who they see as a drag on the party. And it’s not Sean Hannity saying that; CNN’s Don Lemon and Kaitlin Collins made the assertion on Wednesday.

A new poll from CNN/SSRS found Biden with just a 41% approval rating, with CNN’s Kaitlin Collins noting that the poll is a “big factor in where Biden has been in these last few days,” and said it could also be why Democrats have been rolling out former president Barack Obama at rallies.

“He is not going to the places that you’re seeing former President Obama go to. It’s because of that approval rating,” Collins said.

“A lot of people are not, you know, they don’t want to be seen with the president, quite frankly, and they don’t even want to answer the question about whether they should be running with him or having him on the campaign trail or whether he should be running in 2024,” Lemon added.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)