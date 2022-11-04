MELTDOWN: Children Will Be “Arrested and Conceivably Killed” if Republicans Win Midterms, Prominent Liberal Rants

In a Wednesday night address, President Joe Biden warned that Republicans are fascists and want to establish authoritarianism in the United States. Liberals ran with the message.

On MSNBC, presidential historian Michael Beschloss went all-in on this deranged assertion.

“Six nights from now, we could all be discussing violence all over this country. There’s signs that may happen, may God forbid, that losers will be declared winners by fraudulent election officers, or secretary of state candidates, or governors, or state legislatures,” Beschloss claimed.

“Joe Biden is saying the same thing tonight, and a historian 50 years from now – if historians are allowed to write in this country and if they are still free publishing houses and a free press – which I’m not certain of – but if that is true, a historian will say what was at stake tonight and this week was the fact whether we will be a democracy in the future, whether our children will be arrested and conceivably killed.”

Forget gas prices. According to Beschloss, voters have a choice: vote Democratic or have their children lined up in front of a firing squad.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)