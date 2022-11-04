REVERSING COURSE? Skverer Rebbe Meets with Leader McCarthy to Discuss Lawler Endorsement

The Skverer Rebbe on Thursday met with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to discuss a potential endorsement of Assemblyman Mike Lawler, who is vying for the NY-17 seat currently held by Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney.

In the meeting, McCarthy reportedly asked the rebbe to officially endorse Lawler, citing former President Trump’s support for his community and noting that Lawler in Congress with himself as Speaker would be greatly beneficial to the Skver community.

The NY-17 race has become a national battleground, with leaders from both parties, including President Joe Biden, phoning or meeting with the Skverer Rebbe asking for his endorsement of their candidates.

The meeting with McCarthy comes just a day after a flyer ostensibly endorsed by the Skverer Rebbe urged chasidim to vote for both Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Maloney.

Skver Insiders tell YWN that the flyer endorsing Hochul and Maloney was not a final decision, and the poster was leaked before being approved by the rebbe.

Despite Skver’s NY-17 endorsement apparently still up for grabs, the endorsement of Gov. Hochul still stands.

Video credit: Y.U.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)