OUTLIERS: Skver Joins Satmar in Endorsing Hochul, Also Backs Maloney

Skver has thrown its support behind Democrat Kathy Hochul for governor, joining Satmar’s Aronim faction in backing the incumbent who has signaled that she will not do anything to oppose the New York Board of Regents’ attacks against yeshivas.
Skver and Satmar are now the only two voting blocs within the broader Orthodox Jewish community in New York who have spurned their brethren in endorsing Republican Lee Zeldin and his pledge to support Orthodox Jews and yeshivas and protect their way of life.
Skver also endorsed Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, a Democrat who is locked in a tight race with Assemblyman Mike Lawler.
Despite the endorsements of Hochul and Maloney, many Satmar Aronim and Skverers are expected to vote for the Republicans, with their leadership’s endorsements having little effect on their vote in the crime-ridden and anti-yeshiva climate of New York.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Once again, these “groups” follow the path to government money, not principals!!
How many millions of dollars did she promise them in exchange for their endorsement
Not surprising at all, if he can burn someone then……of course we’re not shocked.
I have so absolutely no more respect whatsoever for skver rebbe nor for aharon teitelbaum
למען תינוקות של בית רבן לא אשקוט
Sleepy Joe must have promised a lot to the Skverer Rebbe when they spoke and the same to Satmar, without a conversation made public. Chinuch has a value but nothing beats hard cash for the Rebbe and the Mosdos, except maybe a direct line to the President next time one of the Rebbe’s men gets caught doing something naughty.
remember nobody is allowed to question daas Torah and their cheshbonos, I hope there will not be any comments against this.
What happened to the headline …”SORRY, JOE: Skver and Vizhnitz Officials Attend GOP Fundraiser Just a Day After Biden Begs for Their Endorsement ” of Oct 27,2022 ??? I knew it was too good to be true ….Its all about the Benjamins
They’re saying that they’ve been “good to us in the past”, and “she never told us no”, so we must come through for them, if our block is to be worth anything in the future.
This is always their thinking. One problem: In the past your demands should’ve been about safety, chinuch independence, morality etc. If you call her performance “being good” – something’s wrong. They should’ve been calling and asking her to speak up against the legislative effort to invade our education, safety etc. They obviously didn’t if they say she “never said ‘no'”…
2 points-
1. carefully read the paragraph on the right of the poster & what it says between the lines.
2.in the frum world today there are sarei meos , sarei alafim & then there is the handful of major leaguers meaning rabonnim that are ceo’s of a massive empire’s. just one small piece of the puzzle as an example do u know that under reb aron there are 36 high schools just for boys. do u realize that skevere rebbe is a “rebbe” to the rebbes- each one has a huge cabinet legal, financial,( annual budgets in the 100′ of millions when you calculate it all .., ruchnius , HR dept – with thousands of employees each from the mikva to the kimpeturin heim from shechita in nebraska to construction in canada and a million things in between
i’m voting for zeldin but they have a cheshbon
its UNBELIAVABLE Hochul is an antisemith – for not Attacking NY Times…. But the YIDEN here are OK with ATTACKING Satmar And skver with nasty comments ant Disgusting Headlines…!!
@lakewoodbt “remember nobody is allowed to question daas Torah and their cheshbonos”
Don’t know what’s Daas Torah and what’s not, but if learning Torah leads to this kind of Daas Torah, I will definitely be stopping to learn. This kind of Daas is called, Daas B’haima
Well of course I didn’t mean this literally, was just pointing out how pathetic that someone can call this Daas Torah.