OUTLIERS: Skver Joins Satmar in Endorsing Hochul, Also Backs Maloney

Skver has thrown its support behind Democrat Kathy Hochul for governor, joining Satmar’s Aronim faction in backing the incumbent who has signaled that she will not do anything to oppose the New York Board of Regents’ attacks against yeshivas.

Skver and Satmar are now the only two voting blocs within the broader Orthodox Jewish community in New York who have spurned their brethren in endorsing Republican Lee Zeldin and his pledge to support Orthodox Jews and yeshivas and protect their way of life.

Skver also endorsed Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, a Democrat who is locked in a tight race with Assemblyman Mike Lawler.

Despite the endorsements of Hochul and Maloney, many Satmar Aronim and Skverers are expected to vote for the Republicans, with their leadership’s endorsements having little effect on their vote in the crime-ridden and anti-yeshiva climate of New York.

