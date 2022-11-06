STUNNING: Almost Half of Americans Think “Secret Cabal” Controls U.S. Government

A surprisingly large number of American voters believe that a “secret cabal” is pulling all the strings of the U.S. government, according to a new poll.

Joel Benenson, a pollster who earned his chops as a pollster for Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns, said he “wanted to test QAnon’s language that the world is controlled by a secret cabal.”

The survey wound up finding that 44% of registered voters said they believe it to be so.

In the same poll, 59% of voters agreed that the U.S. is a strong democracy, including 66% of Democrats, 55% of Republicans, and 54% of independents.

“Given that the U.S. is the world’s strongest democracy, we wanted to see how far the appeal of language like that might reach,” Benenson said of the secret cabal question.

Apparently, the reach is pretty far.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)