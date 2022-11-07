“WHAT AN IDIOT”: Republicans Mock Trump, Blast Him for Attacking DeSantis Before Midterm Elections

With Donald Trump preparing to announce a 2024 run for the presidency, the former president is already garnering mockery and disdain for his antics.

In a Saturday rally, Trump derisively referred to star conservative Ron DeSantis as “De-Sanctimonious,” taking a dig at who will likely be his top opponent for the GOP nomination just days before DeSantis is up for reelection as governor of Florida.

The move angered conservatives, including many who have been staunch allies of Trump.

“DeSantis is an extremely effective conservative governor who has had real policy wins and real cultural wins. Trump isn’t going to be able to take this one down with a dumb nickname. He better have more than that up his sleeve,” said Daily Wire commentator Matt Walsh.

“Also, nice job launching your public attack against the most popular conservative governor in America three days before the midterms when we’re all supposed to be showing a united front,” Walsh added.

“What an idiot,” said Rob Dreher, senior editor at The American Conservative. “DeSantis is a far more effective leader of the Right than Trump was, if, that is, you expect a leader to get a lot done, rather than just talking about it and owning the libs.”

Numerous other conservative personalities also weighed in, criticizing Trump for his unprovoked attack on DeSantis, including Ben Domenech, Ian Miles Cheong, Ben Kew, Ryan Saavedra, and others.

Meanwhile, Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu mocked Trump for planning to announce his presidential run so early.

Asked by CBS’ Margaret Brennan what impact Trump will have on Republican priorities once he’s officially in the race, Sununu laughingly responded that Trump “will have no effect on anything,” adding that “announcing you’re going to run for office between an election and X-mas is a terrible idea.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)