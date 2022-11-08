Toldos Aharon Rebbe: “Bochurim Should Not Attend Friends’ Chasunos”

The Toldos Aharon Rebbe has instructed his chassidim that bochurim should not attend the chasunos of their friends in order to minimize bittul Torah.
The Rebbe issued the new takanah during a special talk he held for the bochurim of the yeshivah gedolah of Toldos Aharon, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.
In light of the new takanah, the chassidus decided to resume the activities of the special HaMesamchim chaburah, whose members make special efforts to be mesameiyach the chassan and kallah.
A member of the chassidus, Reb Meir Starik, explained the importance of the takanah: “A similar takanah already exists in a number of Chassidius, such as in the yeshivos of Belz, Gerrer, Sanz, Vizhnitz, Bobov, and Satmar. The minhag is becoming more and more widespread in Eretz Yisrael and even in the US and London.”
Starik added: “Sometimes, the bochurim become a central part of the chasunah at the expense of the family members who sometimes feel that the parents and siblings are a marginal part of the simcha.”
Is this gonna happen in litvishe circles as well? I would feel bad. Aren’t the friends of the choson and kallah an integral part of being misameach them. Hard to understand this.
This is very difficult to understand. Perhaps in some circles friends aren’t so important? It’s healthy for a person to have friends. או חברותא או מיתותא
Except for the Rebbes’s chasunas.
No bittul torah there.
Maybe Eretz Yisroel is different than America. I have made a few weddings The bochrim (friends of the chosson) come for simchas chosson vkallah which is usually around 1000 pm. In most yeshivos this is after seder, They stay until around 1130. I don’t see the bitul Torah here. Unless you’re worried about the next day. What I really don’t agree with is the statement of R Meir starik Starik added: “Sometimes, the bochurim become a central part of the chasunah at the expense of the family members who sometimes feel that the parents and siblings are a marginal part of the simcha.” I have gone to hundreds of chasunos I don’t think I ever saw this happen. If anything, if you would ask a parent if they would want bohrim to liven up the wedding they would say yes. Especially in small families or if someone is marrying off the oldest child and the brothers are still to young to liven up the wedding.
chaya13:
I presume the ratio of friends to family is higher at these weddings.
As stated at the end of the article:
