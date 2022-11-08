Toldos Aharon Rebbe: “Bochurim Should Not Attend Friends’ Chasunos”

The Toldos Aharon Rebbe has instructed his chassidim that bochurim should not attend the chasunos of their friends in order to minimize bittul Torah.

The Rebbe issued the new takanah during a special talk he held for the bochurim of the yeshivah gedolah of Toldos Aharon, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

In light of the new takanah, the chassidus decided to resume the activities of the special HaMesamchim chaburah, whose members make special efforts to be mesameiyach the chassan and kallah.

A member of the chassidus, Reb Meir Starik, explained the importance of the takanah: “A similar takanah already exists in a number of Chassidius, such as in the yeshivos of Belz, Gerrer, Sanz, Vizhnitz, Bobov, and Satmar. The minhag is becoming more and more widespread in Eretz Yisrael and even in the US and London.”

Starik added: “Sometimes, the bochurim become a central part of the chasunah at the expense of the family members who sometimes feel that the parents and siblings are a marginal part of the simcha.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)