Judge Halts Key Provisions in New York’s Concealed Carry Law

A federal judge has blocked key parts of New York’s new concealed carry law, over which the state is now facing multiple lawsuits asserting that it is unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby barred state officials from requiring concealed carry applicants from demonstrating that they are of “good moral character,” an obviously loose and vague term.

He also halted a provision that requires applicants to disclose names and contact information of their spouse or domestic partner, and of any other adults or children in the home.

Suddaby also blocked a provision that requires concealed carry applicants to provide links to their social media accounts, as well as parts of the provision that bars people from carrying guns in “sensitive locations,” like parks, zoos, and theaters.

“Such a burden may be imposed on a mere privilege, but not on a right covered by the plain text of the Constitution in the absence of sufficient analogous historical support. A right ceases to be a right when impeded by such a burden,” Suddaby wrote in his ruling.

Last week, a judge temporarily restricted officials from enforcing the “sensitive locations” provision as it pertains to shuls and other houses of worship.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)