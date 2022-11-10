Contrary To Predictions: No Chareidi Increase In Votes For Ben-Gvir, Smotrich

An analysis of the voting data in Chareidi centers throughout Israel by The Chareidi Institute for Public Affairs shows that contrary to various predictions, there was not only no increase in Chareidi votes for the Religious Zionist party in last week’s elections but there was actually a decrease, Chareidim10 reported.

According to the data, only 5.5% of the Chareidi public in cities such as Beitar Illit, Modiin Illit, Bnei Brak, Telzstone, Rechasim, and Elad voted for the Religious Zionist Party-Otzma Yehudit parties. As a basis for comparison, in the previous elections for the 24th Knesset, 6.2% of the Chareidi public voted for the Religious Zionist parties.

The data also shows that while the total number of Chareidi voters is about 600,000 (Shas and UTJ), of which about 400,000 are defined as potential voters for UTJ, only about 280,125 votes were cast for UTJ, which is about 47% of all Chareidi voters and about 70% of voters who are shayach to UTJ.

However, the total number of Chareidi voters includes sects that refrain from voting for ideological reasons, such as Peleg Yerushalmi (about 5%) and the Edah HaChareidis (about 7%), so the percentage of voters for UTJ is actually higher than it appears.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)