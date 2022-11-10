DON VS RON: Trump Brags He Got More Votes in Florida Than DeSantis, Says Midterm Were Big “Personal Victory”

Donald Trump is once again going after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a day after the former president’s candidates underperformed in Tuesday’s national elections, resulting in many calling for the GOP to move on from his leadership.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “While in certain ways yesterday’s election was somewhat disappointing, from my personal standpoint it was a very big victory – 219 WINS and 16 Losses in the General – Who has ever done better than that?”

The former president said in another post, “Now that the Election in Florida is over, and everything went quite well, shouldn’t it be said that in 2020, I got 1.1 million more votes in Florida that Ron D got this year, 5.7 million to 4.6 million? Just asking?”

While Trump is correct that he got more votes in 2020 than DeSantis in 2022, anyone who knows politics understands that you cannot compare vote totals from a presidential election to a midterm election.

A better metric would be to compare actual vote margins. In 2020, Trump’s vote margin was +3.36%; in 2022, DeSantis’ vote margin was a whopping +19.4%.

The obvious disdain which Trump has for DeSantis over the possibility that the latter might challenge him for the 2024 nomination, comes following a fascinating, though unscientific, survey from Breaking911 on Twitter, which found that 62% of respondents would vote for DeSantis over Trump.

Another poll from the outlet that began today has DeSantis leading Trump 72% to 21% on the question of who lead the GOP going forward. The poll will remain active for nearly the next week, but already has over 37,000 responses.

Who should lead the Republican party moving forward following the results on Tuesday night? — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 9, 2022

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)