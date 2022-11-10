DON VS RON: Trump Brags He Got More Votes in Florida Than DeSantis, Says Midterm Were Big “Personal Victory”

Donald Trump is once again going after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a day after the former president’s candidates underperformed in Tuesday’s national elections, resulting in many calling for the GOP to move on from his leadership.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “While in certain ways yesterday’s election was somewhat disappointing, from my personal standpoint it was a very big victory – 219 WINS and 16 Losses in the General – Who has ever done better than that?”
The former president said in another post, “Now that the Election in Florida is over, and everything went quite well, shouldn’t it be said that in 2020, I got 1.1 million more votes in Florida that Ron D got this year, 5.7 million to 4.6 million? Just asking?”
While Trump is correct that he got more votes in 2020 than DeSantis in 2022, anyone who knows politics understands that you cannot compare vote totals from a presidential election to a midterm election.
A better metric would be to compare actual vote margins. In 2020, Trump’s vote margin was +3.36%; in 2022, DeSantis’ vote margin was a whopping +19.4%.
The obvious disdain which Trump has for DeSantis over the possibility that the latter might challenge him for the 2024 nomination, comes following a fascinating, though unscientific, survey from Breaking911 on Twitter, which found that 62% of respondents would vote for DeSantis over Trump.
Another poll from the outlet that began today has DeSantis leading Trump 72% to 21% on the question of who lead the GOP going forward. The poll will remain active for nearly the next week, but already has over 37,000 responses.
Who should lead the Republican party moving forward following the results on Tuesday night?
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 9, 2022
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Really?! These are “prominent conservatives”?!
DeSantis gain over 4 years ago is basically the same as Republicans gained in NY in the Hochol-Zeldin race and many other places.
The absolute reality is, if not for Trump doing a great job for 4 years, Republicans wouldn’t be where they are today, and that’s while being held back and harassed by all these same people! otherwise his presidency would’ve been even better.
Moving on from Trump would be very foolish for these reasons:
1. First, Trump is way way better. DeSantis connects with people on a political / policy level, but Trump has a connection with the oilam on a cultural / celebrity level and more. Hard to describe, but it’s pretty evident to see.
2. On the world stage DeSantis cannot be like Trump. Trump is a personality that the enemies are just scared of not knowing what he’d do next. He can never be bold as Trump, and he’ll “play it safe” to a great degree.
3. DeSantis, who’s really great as a governor of a swing state, was never tested on the national stage. Let’s be real. He’s being groomed by many wal-street and corporate figures because he’s a way to derail Trump, but once he’s the nominee, to truly be independent and for the people who voted for you is something extremely unique, and Trump proved himself to be just that – with flying colors – that’s why he’s harassed so much.
If DeSantis would be really acting on his own, he would do what I’m sure he really wants to do, which is right off the bat tell everyone that if Trump runs he isn’t running. But he must be controlled already, in this respect.
4. By doing that we would be telling the left that all their dirty schtik works on us! The only reason Trump is ‘toxic’ is because of their many many lies and criminal activity (including stealing the election, which is fact), which not only they’re not sitting in jail for, but they’re reaping gains from it, even among ‘conservatives’…
And don’t kid yourself. The minute DeSantis IS the guy, if he truly is even a little conservative as Trump, the media will find controversy after controversy. They can easily make him forget his name, and you people will then look to move on further, not realizing the left is laughing at their success.