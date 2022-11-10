BRUTAL: NY Post Roasts Trump Over Midterm Elections Results

The NY Post, one of Donald Trump’s former closest allies in the media, unleashed a brutal broadside against the former president, publishing a front page depicting him as Humpty Dumpty and an article that tore into him.

“Don (who couldn’t build a wall) had a great fall – can all the GOP’s men put the party together again?” the front page’s caption reads.

The accompanying article derided Trump as “toxic” and called him “the most profound vote repellant” in recent memory.

“Hey, Lyin’ Ted and Sleepy Joe: Meet Toxic Trump. You know, if the former president had any self-knowledge or even the slightest ability to be self-deprecating, he might consider giving himself this alliterative nickname,” the Post wrote.

“After three straight national tallies in which either he or his party or both were hammered by the national electorate, it’s time for even his stans to accept the truth: Toxic Trump is the political equivalent of a can of Raid.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)