BRUTAL: NY Post Roasts Trump Over Midterm Elections Results

The NY Post, one of Donald Trump’s former closest allies in the media, unleashed a brutal broadside against the former president, publishing a front page depicting him as Humpty Dumpty and an article that tore into him.
“Don (who couldn’t build a wall) had a great fall – can all the GOP’s men put the party together again?” the front page’s caption reads.
The accompanying article derided Trump as “toxic” and called him “the most profound vote repellant” in recent memory.
“Hey, Lyin’ Ted and Sleepy Joe: Meet Toxic Trump. You know, if the former president had any self-knowledge or even the slightest ability to be self-deprecating, he might consider giving himself this alliterative nickname,” the Post wrote.
“After three straight national tallies in which either he or his party or both were hammered by the national electorate, it’s time for even his stans to accept the truth: Toxic Trump is the political equivalent of a can of Raid.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
He’s not a “vote repellant”. They simply steal the vote to get him. And we fall for it…
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/go-suspicious-ballots-arrive-way-legal-deadline-detroit/
Oh and that Ukrainian flag along side the US flag (on top of the front page) says it all!
Oh, those radical left wing enemies of the people media! LOL!
What is/are “stans”?
Amazing, Murdoch’s New York Post mocking the man they favored for 7 years. What is this world coming to. After seeing this Trump must have had a tantrum and thrown ketchup at the walls at Mar a Largo.
What Garbage. The NY (com)Post is spewing fake news just like the NY Slimes.
Trump was a great president, but right now, the Democrats are hoping that he runs again in 2024 because even Biden can win against him.
Sure, I would want Trump to win in 2024 but if he runs again, he would be handing the presidency to anyone running on the Democratic ticket.
Yes, there are (maybe) a solid 30% die-hard supporters of MAGA, but they are far outnumbered by the anti-Trump voters – both Democrats AND Republicans.
The Democrats WANT Trump to run in 2024. What does that tell you??? (Hint: What’s good for the Democrats is bad for the Republicans!)
Time for Trump to stand down – for the greater good of our country.
Why can’t the NY Post be more like frum yidden Trump supporters?
Doesn’t matter to us that he’s a narcissistic, disgusting human being, obsessed with money and with attracting attention for himself, as well as a thief, a liar, and a menuval, so why should it matter to them?
So sad that the Post does not share the values of frum yidden who support Trump.