SICKENING: KFC Apologizes After Promotion Celebrating Kristallnacht Anniversary

The KFC fast-food chain has issued an apology after launching a bone-headed promotion celebrating the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht, in which Nazi attacks left more than 90 dead and destroyed hundreds of shuls and Jewish businesses.

KFC blamed “an error in our system” for an app alert message that read: “It’s memorial day for Kristallnacht! Treat yourself with more tender cheese on your crispy chicken. Now KFCheese!”

The company apologized about an hour later.

“We are very sorry, we will check our internal processes immediately so that this does not happen again. Please excuse the error,” a message from the company said.

Daniel Sugarman, the Director of Public Affairs at the Board of Deputies of British Jews called the incident “absolutely hideous.”

“How wrong can you get on Kristallnacht KFC Germany. Shame on you!” tweeted Dalia Grinfeld, the Associate Director of European Affairs at the ADL.

The food chain said that apparently the message was automatically sent out by a scheduling system that sends out messages based on nationally observed days, which in Germany includes a commemoration of Kristallnacht.

Mistake or not, I won’t be eating there anytime soon.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)