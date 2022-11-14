WATCH: HaRav Bergman: “No One Should Think The Yeshuah Has Arrived”

HaGaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman davened at the kever of his illustrious father-in-law HaGaon HaRav Shach, z’tl, on the 21st yahrtzeit on Thursday.

The Rosh Yeshivah spoke a few words at the kever, warning the Chareidi kehilla not to put too much stock in the victory of the right-wing bloc in the recent elections.

“No one should think that the yeshua has arrived, that we already have a government,” HaRav Bergman said. “The truth is that we’re still in galus and the darkness will cover the land and we’re surrounded by enemies.”

“Only the Torah HaKedosha and its study is our protection. Yehi Ratzon that we’re zocheh to a yeshuah in ruchniyus and gashmiyus, the yeshuah of the klal and the individual. Amen.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)