SEE IT: Pence Says “Reckless” Trump Could Have Gotten Him Killed

In his most candid remarks since the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol complex, former VP Mike Pence told ABC News that Trump could have gotten him killed that day.

“I mean, the president’s words were reckless. It was clear he decided to be part of the problem,” Pence told ABC host David Muir.

When Trump tweeted, as the chaos was unfolding, that Pence didn’t have the “courage” to overturn the 2020 election results, the vice president got angry.

“I turned to my daughter, who was standing nearby, and I said, ‘It doesn’t take courage to break the law. It takes courage to uphold the law,'” Pence said.

“The president’s words were reckless and his actions were reckless,” Pence said. “The president’s words that day at the rally [before the riot] endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol building.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)