SEE IT: Pence Says “Reckless” Trump Could Have Gotten Him Killed

In his most candid remarks since the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol complex, former VP Mike Pence told ABC News that Trump could have gotten him killed that day.
“I mean, the president’s words were reckless. It was clear he decided to be part of the problem,” Pence told ABC host David Muir.
When Trump tweeted, as the chaos was unfolding, that Pence didn’t have the “courage” to overturn the 2020 election results, the vice president got angry.
“I turned to my daughter, who was standing nearby, and I said, ‘It doesn’t take courage to break the law. It takes courage to uphold the law,'” Pence said.
“The president’s words were reckless and his actions were reckless,” Pence said. “The president’s words that day at the rally [before the riot] endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol building.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
This man is awesome! I would love to vote for him to become the 47th president.
It takes courage to uphold the law which is exactly why you need to board the next flight to Iowa & commence campaigning all 99 counties in Iowa, and run for the presidency come 11/5/2024 and become President Mike Pence the 47th President, and needless to say, you have our vote
Trump DID NOT ask him to cancel the election as he says, and he knows it. He just asked him to do what the constitution says black on white: to send it back to the legislatures in those states. The constitution says the electors should be sent by the legislators, and in these cases they were sent by the governors, who never gave a chance to the legislators to do their job. (In “good times” there were no issues so it became the governors thing, and the legislators sending them became just a formality, but in reality it’s their call!)
He simply chose the Washington establishment over Trump / the American people. And he knows it.
Pence’s long time sponsors the Coce brothers (or whatever their name is) were always for open borders etc. just like all corporate globalists, but they laid low during Trump’s 4 years.
DeSantis can end-up the same way. It’s a pretty common pattern in Washington: A great conservative does a great conservative job in his state, handles the Media well etc. then comes to Washington with the help of Wal-street etc. etc. and gets all swamped up. That is the norm.
Trump and Reagan were the exception.
Michael Richard Pence is one of the finest men to ever serve our nation as vice-president. A man of sterling character, an excellent communicator and debater, and a lover of Israel to boot. I echo the sentiments of my fellow commenters. I would vote for him for president in a New York minute.
Never PENCE proven poor partner.
Pence DeSantis 2024
@ MDshweks
You said it right:
Trump DID NOT ask him to cancel the election as he says, and he knows it.