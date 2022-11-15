Pelosi Calls Biden a “Great President,” Endorses Him for 2024 Run

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave her full-throated endorsement to President Joe Biden should he choose to run for a second term in 2024, breaking from some other Democrats who have held off on endorsing the aging president.

Speaking to ABC News, Pelosi was asked by George Stephanopoulos if she thinks Biden should seek a second term as president.

“Yes, I do,” Pelosi replied. “President Biden has been a great president for our country. He has accomplished so much. … He’s done so many things that are so great, we’d need a lot more show to talk about it.”

“He has been a great president. He has a great record to run on,” she added.

Pelosi may have felt a lot more comfortable endorsing Biden for a 2024 run following Democrats’ better-than-expected showing in last week’s midterm elections, which Republicans have largely blamed on interference from former President Donald Trump.

Even so, a majority of polls continue to show that Democrats do not want Biden to run for a second term, and it is possible that he would face primary opponents, an exceedingly rare obstacle for an incumbent president.

