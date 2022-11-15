Jew Mistaken For Terrorist Is Shot & Killed By IDF Soldier

An Israeli Jew who is mentally ill tried to attack a man standing at a bus stop and was shot dead by an IDF soldier who thought he was a terrorist.

The incident occurred early Monday morning in the central city of Ra’anana. The soldier witnessed the man approaching someone at a bus stop with a knife, and shot a volley of bullets at him after he refused orders to drop his knife. The other man was moderately injured by shrapnel from one of the bullets.

The mentally ill man had reportedly first tried to stab a girl who managed to run away from the scene.

MDA paramedics who arrived at the scene treated the two wounded men and evacuated them to Meir Hospital in Kfar Shaba. The mentally ill man, about 50, was pronounced dead upon arriving at the hospital. The other man, about 40, underwent surgery and is now in moderate condition.

Israel Police arrived at the scene and opened an investigation into the incident. The police, as well as witnesses, confirmed that the mentally ill man, a resident of Pardes Chana, was carrying a knife.

Ynet reported that witnesses to the incident also thought the man was a terrorist and encouraged the soldier to shoot him.

The mentally ill man was arrested several years ago for assault but was found mentally incompetent to stand trial and was sentenced to forced hospitalization in a psychiatric facility for three years.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)