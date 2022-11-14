UNPRECEDENTED: FBI Opens Investigation Into Israeli Military Over Journalist’s Death

The FBI says it has opened a criminal investigation into the death of Shireen Abu-Akleh, a Palestinian journalist killed in Jenin in May during an Israeli raid of terrorists cells, Barak Ravid of Walla and Axios is reporting.
The Israeli military at first denied that it had any involvement in her death, but subsequent investigation concluded that it was most likely an IDF soldier who had inadvertently shot and killed Abu-Akleh.
An FBI investigation into actions by a foreign military is unprecedented, and could ultimately lead to the FBI requesting to interview Israeli soldiers about the incident, a request which is highly unlikely to be granted by Israel.
The investigation could also lead to further tensions between the Biden administration and incoming Israeli prime minister Bibi Netanyahu, who are already at odds with each other.
The U.S. Justice Department has been under pressure from the family of Abu-Akleh and Democrats to conduct an independent investigation of the incident, including from 20 Democratic senators who signed a letter urging the DOJ to get involved.
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz criticized the FBI’s investigation.
“The decision of the US Department of Justice to investigate the unfortunate death of Shireen Abu Akleh is a grave mistake. The IDF conducted an independent and professional investigation, which was presented to the Americans who shared the details,” Gantz said.
“I made it clear to the American representatives that we stand behind the IDF soldiers, that we will not cooperate with any external investigation, and we will not allow interference in Israel’s internal affairs,” he added.
A spokesman for the White House’s National Security Council referred Axios questions to the DOJ, but added that “Our thoughts remain with the Abu Akleh family as they grieve this tremendous loss. Not only was Shireen an American citizen, she was a fearless reporter whose journalism and pursuit of truth earned her the respect of audiences around the world.”
Why wouldn’t they do it? They killed a journalist that’s a very very very dangerous crime
Preposterous. Imagine Shabak trying to interview a White American for attacking a Mexican. Purimshpeil.
There is something missing in this story. The FBI is a domestic policing agency. What jurisdiction could they have to investigate the killing of foreigner by a foreign government. Even if the IDF deliberately murdered her, how could the USA possible prosecute? Was this journalist an American?
The FBI’s website clearly says: The FBI, however, conducts investigations abroad ONLY when invited by the host country. In most cases, our international partners gather evidence and make arrests on behalf of, or in close cooperation with, the Bureau.
Is there more to the story?
why hasnt the FBI open an investigation into leon klinghoffer who was killed on the achille lauro ship in october of 1985 he was a usa citizen as well is jewish blood cheap??
the organizer of that terror act currently lives in ramala and is part of the arab govt today
its very easy to find him
but truth be told, the USA IS JUST AS ANTI SEMETIC AS IT WAS BACK DURING WORLD WAR 2 WHEN THEY DIDNT WANT TO ACCEPT JEWS TRYING TO SAVE THEIR LIVES FROM HITLER
Dopes out there, Think FBI is uden freint , (state Dept. …………..)
Including Hon. J Biden closer to 100 then 80
Under this corrupt demented Alzheimer diseased America hating DemonRat sitting in the WH.
The FBI has become nothing but the private gestapo of this demented wanna be dictator.
Israel has to tell this rat, to mind his own business,it’s enough if he destroys his own country,he doesn’t have to drag along the rest of the world.
Reporters should stay away from active military operations if they wish to stay alive. Especially in conflicts with terrorists using civilian areas as cover
they waited till AFTER the election to do this.
Notice the red wave that wasn’t!
The timing is interesting
They know very very well she was caught in a battle zone. She shouldn’t have been there.
But Biden and Merric Garland don’t have enough murders in Chicago to solve (50% unsolved!), they have to get involved with Israel…
This is the same honorable democrat party FBI of James Comey, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Andrew McCabe, Chris Wray, Merrick Garland, Alejandro Mayorkas, etc…
איזה טוב להי שעשיתי עלייה. מפה אפשר לצחוק על חקירות כאלה. ברוך ה שאני כבר לא גר בסדום. זה הזמן אחים …..עכשיו עדיין אפשרי לצאת מדלת הקדימה …. אל תעכבו אחים