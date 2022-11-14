UNPRECEDENTED: FBI Opens Investigation Into Israeli Military Over Journalist’s Death

The FBI says it has opened a criminal investigation into the death of Shireen Abu-Akleh, a Palestinian journalist killed in Jenin in May during an Israeli raid of terrorists cells, Barak Ravid of Walla and Axios is reporting.

The Israeli military at first denied that it had any involvement in her death, but subsequent investigation concluded that it was most likely an IDF soldier who had inadvertently shot and killed Abu-Akleh.

An FBI investigation into actions by a foreign military is unprecedented, and could ultimately lead to the FBI requesting to interview Israeli soldiers about the incident, a request which is highly unlikely to be granted by Israel.

The investigation could also lead to further tensions between the Biden administration and incoming Israeli prime minister Bibi Netanyahu, who are already at odds with each other.

The U.S. Justice Department has been under pressure from the family of Abu-Akleh and Democrats to conduct an independent investigation of the incident, including from 20 Democratic senators who signed a letter urging the DOJ to get involved.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz criticized the FBI’s investigation.

“The decision of the US Department of Justice to investigate the unfortunate death of Shireen Abu Akleh is a grave mistake. The IDF conducted an independent and professional investigation, which was presented to the Americans who shared the details,” Gantz said.

“I made it clear to the American representatives that we stand behind the IDF soldiers, that we will not cooperate with any external investigation, and we will not allow interference in Israel’s internal affairs,” he added.

A spokesman for the White House’s National Security Council referred Axios questions to the DOJ, but added that “Our thoughts remain with the Abu Akleh family as they grieve this tremendous loss. Not only was Shireen an American citizen, she was a fearless reporter whose journalism and pursuit of truth earned her the respect of audiences around the world.”

