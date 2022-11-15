BITTER BATTLE: Trump Cries Fraud in Arizona as Liz Cheney Mocks Kari Lake

Former President Donald Trump declared the results of the Arizona gubernatorial election fraudulent after his endorsed candidate, Kari Lake, was pronounced the loser in her fight against Democrat Katie Hobbs. Meanwhile, Rep. Liz Cheney exulted over the loss, patting herself on the back for promoting Hobbs.
“Wow! They just took the election away from Kari Lake. It’s really bad out there!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Cheney, ostensibly a Republican, mocked Lake over her loss a month after the losing Republican candidate tweeted an open letter sarcastically thanking Cheney for running a TV commercial against her and called it “the gift that keeps on giving.”
Lake concluded the letter by thanking Cheney for “the huge boost” the commercial gave her campaign.
After the results were announced, Cheney sarcastically hit back at Lake, tweeting in reply to Lake’s letter, “You’re welcome.”
Lake has been openly casting doubt on the integrity of the election, tweeting late Monday: “Arizonans know BS when they see it.”
A completely disastrous election for trump and his cult
Many millions of Americans believe there was fraud as well. Actually, the fraud was pretty clear in Arizona.
What do you mean “ostensibly a Republican”? Liz Cheney is a principled conservative and strong Republican who is not afraid to call out the crazy in her own party. Just because she doesn’t kowtow to Trump and his cronies doesn’t make her “ostensibly a Republican”
@baronzev do you have a shred of evidence for this supposed fraud or are you just spewing nonsense
spewing nonsense
Election deniers can be assured that if there was fraud anywhere, the My Pillow Guy who had his election sleuths and Cyber Ninjas in every single polling place will uncover it. Lindel claimed every polling place was being watched.
Kari Lake’s one issue campaign was focused on the claim of 2020 election fraud.