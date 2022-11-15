BITTER BATTLE: Trump Cries Fraud in Arizona as Liz Cheney Mocks Kari Lake

Former President Donald Trump declared the results of the Arizona gubernatorial election fraudulent after his endorsed candidate, Kari Lake, was pronounced the loser in her fight against Democrat Katie Hobbs. Meanwhile, Rep. Liz Cheney exulted over the loss, patting herself on the back for promoting Hobbs.

“Wow! They just took the election away from Kari Lake. It’s really bad out there!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Cheney, ostensibly a Republican, mocked Lake over her loss a month after the losing Republican candidate tweeted an open letter sarcastically thanking Cheney for running a TV commercial against her and called it “the gift that keeps on giving.”

Lake concluded the letter by thanking Cheney for “the huge boost” the commercial gave her campaign.

After the results were announced, Cheney sarcastically hit back at Lake, tweeting in reply to Lake’s letter, “You’re welcome.”

Lake has been openly casting doubt on the integrity of the election, tweeting late Monday: “Arizonans know BS when they see it.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)